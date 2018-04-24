2 Policemen Killed, 8 Injured In Suicide Blast

At least two policemen were killed and eight others injured as a suicide bomber detonated an explosive-laden vest in Pakistan’s southwestern city of Quetta on Tuesday, local media reported.

The attack took place at the airport road of Quetta. Additional contingents of security forces and rescue teams along with a bomb disposal squad rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to the Combined Military Hospital in the city.

At least six policemen were among the injured. The death toll might further rise as four of the injured are in critical condition, according to hospital sources.

According to reports, heavy firing was also heard after the attack. Security forces have cordoned off the site and launched a search operation in the nearby areas to arrest the accomplices of the attackers.

No group has claimed the attack yet.

Meanwhile, two other suicide attackers on Tuesday tried to attack security personnel present at a camp of Frontier Corps, a paramilitary force, in the Mian Gundi area located at the outskirts of Quetta, the provincial capital of southwest Balochistan province.

The two attackers were killed on the spot and no security personnel was killed, according to the army’s media wing of Inter-Services Public Relations.