Breaking: Kaduna LG Polls To Hold As Scheduled Inspite Inferno- KADSIECOM Chair

The Chairman Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) Dr (Mrs) Saratu Binta Dikko-Audu has informed in a special address to an emergency meeting ongoing that the elections into the 23 local government areas of Kaduna state will hold as scheduled on the 12th May, 2019 inspite of the inferno that occurred at the commission’s secretariate.

The Chairman however informed that some of the materials were destroyed in the inferno, but stressed that, the remaining Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) will be adequate for the election.

She also informed that the Smart Card Readers (SCR) will not be used for the election as earlier advertised because INEC said she won’t be able to make it available, but stressed that the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) will be used and verified through the voters register.

Details later….