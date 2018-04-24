FCTA Targets N146Bn IGR In 2018

To boost its revenue base, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said that its target is to generate about N146 billion, as an internally generated revenue (IGR) before the end of 2018.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja at the weekend, the executive chairman, FCT Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), Mr.AbdullahiAttah, disclosed that about N19 billion have been generated by the service, as tax, from individuals, sole proprietors, partnerships individual tax agents and companies, from January to March, this year.

Attah revealed that the service, upon resumption of operations in the last three months, worked, in concert with various data management agencies and developed a robust taxpayer database, based on which, Unique Taxpayer Identification Numbers were assigned to every identified taxpayer in the FCT.

He added that so far, the service has succeeded in generating about one million Unique Taxpayer Identification Numbers, stating that the office shall be sending bulk messages and emails, confirming the validation of taxpayer’s registration details and informing the registered taxpayers of their unique taxpayer identification numbers.

The FCT-IRS chairman explained that the purpose of the exercise was to put in place a verifiable and foolproof taxpayer database that guarantees efficient tax administration, based on the principles of accountability and transparency.

He continued: “The bulk messages and emails contain basic taxpayer registration information and request each taxpayer to quote the taxpayer identification number in all communications with the service.

It is one of its kinds in the country and is expected to change the face of taxation, by according unique and personal recognition to every taxpayer in the FCT, whether employed or self-employed.”