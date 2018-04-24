FG Moves To End Health Workers’ Strike

In a bid to restore normalcy to the health sector and ameliorate the sufferings of patients, high level federal government officials met on Sunday, April 22, 2018 to find ways of ending the ongoing strike by Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and finding lasting solutions to the issues.

This was disclosed in a statement by the director media in the office of the secretary to the government of the federation, Lawrence Ojabo.

He said that a committee was mandated to review the technical and financial related aspects involved in the demands of JOHESU.

The high level federal government team will continue its meeting on Monday and Tuesday.

“Government continues to reassure members of the public that federal government health facilities nationwide shall provide normal services and urges all employees to go about their duties peacefully as adequate security protection shall be ensured,” he said.