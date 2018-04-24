Connect with us
George H W Bush In Intensive Care After Wife’s Funeral

Former US President George H W Bush is in a hospital intensive care unit with an infection, a week after the death of his wife, Barbara.

In a statement, a family spokesman said he had contracted an infection that spread to his blood, but was “responding to treatments”.

The 93-year-old was admitted to hospital in Houston on Sunday morning.

He was president from 1989-93 and his son, George W Bush, went on to serve in the same role.

Barbara Bush, the only woman to see both her husband and her son sworn in as US president, died last Tuesday and was laid to rest on Saturday.

 


