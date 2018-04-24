Just In: Senator Melaye Heads To Police

Senator Dino Melaye has said that he would make himself available to the police authorities today.

“I will make myself available to the police today. My resolve to speak the truth and defend the poor masses of NIGERIA is Total. We shall overcome!!!,” he tweeted.

The senator representing Kogi West disclosed this via his Facebook and Twitter handle”

The embattled senator was yesterday prevented from embarking on an overseas trip where he was billed for an official engagement, thus beginning a chain of events that crystalized into this morning’s tweet.

