Kaduna : No Going Back On LG Polls – KADSIECOM Chairman

The elections into the 23 local government areas of Kaduna state will still hold as scheduled on the 12th May, 2019 inspite of the inferno that occurred at the commission’s secretariate, the Chairman Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) Dr (Mrs) Saratu Binta Dikko-Audu has disclosed.

Although, the Chairman informed that some of the materials were destroyed in the inferno, she however stressed that, the remaining Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) will be adequate for the election. She also informed that the Smart Card Readers (SCR) will not be used for the election as earlier advertised because the Independent National Electoral Commision (INEC) said it nowwon’t be able to make six thousand SCR available in view of preparations for the 2019 general elections.

Dr Dikko- Audu also informed that the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) will be used and verified through the voters register to be made available by the INEC. She stated this during an Emergency Meeting between the SIECOM management, and stakeholders including chairmen and secretaries of political parties in the state. In her address, she said “by God’s grace, elections will still hold as scheduled on May 12, 2018 but as advertised that the elwction will be conducted with Smart Card Readers, and Electronic Voting Machine, we regret to inform you that but INEC has informed that they can’t make the smart card readers available to us, hence we will not be using the card readers again for this election.

” We will use the Voters Register, Electronic voting machine and PVCs which will be verified through the voters register “. On the inferno, she said,“ the commission lost a lot of materials on the second floor of the building due to the fire outbreak, we thank God no life was lost. “We have taken stock of what we lost in the fire, we concluded that last night and are confident we have enough machines to conduct our elections.

“We gathered you to know which way to go. Want to remind you that the nomination forms your candidates filled are intact, but however we lost the affidavit but we would give new forms for during the screening of candudates” she informed. The chairman also said that “in view of that, the screening of candidates which was to commence on Tuesday April 24, will now commence on Wednesday April 25, with those who were billed for the first day, rescheduled for a day after the last set.

In assuring of transparency during the polls, she said that their machines will print summary sheet of the votes cast.

“We appeal to your agents to be there till the end as all results for councillors will be announced at the ward levels while that of chairmen will be announced at the local government headquarters.

” Meanwhile“We have situation room in our offices and we are assuring you there is no way anybody can tamper with results.

“We are going to use the voters register and PVC, and the electronic voting machine.

“Once they have voted, they would leave the premises. Make sure you have agents so that the votes of your party are protected.

“We want to appeal to you to encourage your members and supporters to be peaceful. Elections in democracy is about the choice of the people. Let us respect the rights of the people.

” We had earlier encouraged political parties to field credible candidates that the people will be comfortable with to avoid violence. Let’s give people right to choose who will govern them” she further stated.

Earlier, State Chairman Labour Party (LP) who doubles as the Chairman Conference of Nigeria Political Party (CNPP) Hon. Umar Ibrahim Mairaqumu had asked for a postponement of the election, supported by Acting Secretary of the All Progresive Congress (APC) Yahaya Baba Pate but it was turned down sighting legal provisions.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Secretary Ibrahim Aliyu Wusono on their part faulted why the smart card readers will not be used, again, the commission said, she could help it as it was the INEC decisions.