Killings: PDP Blasts Presidency For Blaming Opposition

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Presidency’s allegation that the opposition is responsible for the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) federal government to stem the killings by marauders in the North Central further confirms its complete confusion and lack of capac y secretary of the party, Kola Olagbondiyan, said only recently, President Buhari ran to the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby to blame deserters from late Muammar Gaddafi’s Libya as being responsible for the killings.

“In the last three years, the Buhari Presidency had placed blames on past administration, demographic changes, climate change, conflict over cattle routes, decreased farmland space against increased number of cattle and human population. Today, it is the opposition that is responsible for their failure to secure the people.

“It is unfortunate that instead of defining and facing the challenges confronting our nation, the Presidency is busy chasing straws thereby failing to nip in the bud a dangerous dimension in our national history.

“We know that the latest allegations against the opposition is in furtherance of the plot by the failed APC to set up innocent Nigerians as a face saving stunt to divert attention from their failures.

“The fact remains that President Buhari has failed after winning power on the basis of false promises but more heartrending is this attempt by the Presidency to play politics with human lives.