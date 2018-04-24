New RECs Get Posting

The seven Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) who were last week sworn-in by the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been posted to states where they will serve.

In a letter signed by the secretary to the commission, Mrs. Augusta C. Ogakwu, the RECs were deployed as follows: Olusegun Olagoke Agbaje – Osun State; Dr. Uthman Abdulrahman Ajidagba – Nasarawa State; Dr. Emmanuel Alex Hart – Edo State; and Dr. Cyril Omorogbe – Bayelsa State.

Others are: Mohammed Magaji Ibrahim – Borno State; Alhaji Yahaya Bello – FCT, Abuja; and Baba Abba Yusuf – Taraba State.