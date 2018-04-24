NEWS
New RECs Get Posting
The seven Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) who were last week sworn-in by the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been posted to states where they will serve.
In a letter signed by the secretary to the commission, Mrs. Augusta C. Ogakwu, the RECs were deployed as follows: Olusegun Olagoke Agbaje – Osun State; Dr. Uthman Abdulrahman Ajidagba – Nasarawa State; Dr. Emmanuel Alex Hart – Edo State; and Dr. Cyril Omorogbe – Bayelsa State.
Others are: Mohammed Magaji Ibrahim – Borno State; Alhaji Yahaya Bello – FCT, Abuja; and Baba Abba Yusuf – Taraba State.
Copyright LEADERSHIP.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from LEADERSHIP Nigeria Newspapers. Contact: editor@leadership.ng
Leave a Reply