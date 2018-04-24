Omo-Agege Loses N1.75bn To Suspension

Embattled Senator OvieOmo-Agege may likely lose over N1.75 billion to his suspension by his colleagues in the Red Chambers of the National Assembly. The amount is a summation of the monthly running cost of every serving Senator which the Senate put at N13.5 million.

The amount is different from the constituency allowance paid to each Senator every quarter.

Senator Omo-Agege who represents Delta Central senatorial district was handed six months suspension for taking the Senate to court over his reported utterance on the suspended election reordering bill before the lawmakers.

If Omo-Agegebe on suspension for only the six months (initial) period, he will only lose N81 million, excluding other periodic allowances entitled to every serving Senator.

But those who spoke to LEADERSHIP said if it is established that Senator Omo-Agege actually brought in the thugs that invaded the hallowed chambers and took away its Mace during plenary last week, he will most likely not be fortunate enough to return from the suspension till the expiration of the eight assembly. The tenure of the current assembly ends in May, 2019.

Already, many are suggesting that the Senator be given stiffer penalties including expulsion from the House for what they call desecration of the revered Chambers.

If that be the case, it automatically means that the Senator will lose all his monthly cost of N13.5 million for the next 13 months – May 2018 to May 2019, leaving him with his statutory salaries and allowances.

According to the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), each Senator is legally entitled to collect salary and allowances of the sum of N1,063,860:00 consisting of the following basic-N168,866:70, motor vehicle fuelling and maintenance allowance N126,650:00, Personal Assistant N42,216:66, Domestic Staff-126,650:00, Entertainment-N50,660:00,Utilities-N50,660:00,Newspapers/Periodicals-N25,330:00,Wardrobe-N42,216,66:00, House Maintenance-N8,443.33:00 and Constituency-N422,166:66 respectively”

“It is instructive to note that some allowances are regular while others are non-regular. Regular allowances are paid regularly with Basic Salaries while Non-Regular allowances are paid as at when due. For instance, Furniture allowance (N6,079,200:00); and Severance Gratuity (N6,079,200:00) are paid once in every tenure while Motor Vehicle Loan-(N8,105,600:00) is optional which the beneficiary has to offset before leaving office,”. the Commission’s spokesman, Ibrahim Mohammed said.

Although the RMAFC has said the N13.5 million is illegal, each of the 109 Senators still take home over N14.6 million every month. The payment of Running Cost is not part of RMAFC mandate, therefore only the NASS fixed it.

Omo-Agege is a member of Parliamentary Support Group, a factional group in the Senate. He is being accused of leading the thugs that took away the Senate mace, which was later recovered and returned by the Police.

Senate spokesman, AliyuSabiAbdullahi in a statement reacted to the invation. He was categorical that Omo-Agege masterminded the invasion. His words: “some armed hoodlums led by suspended Senator, OvieOmo-Agege, walked into the Senate plenary and seized the symbol of authority of the Upper Legislative Chamber, the mace.”

He described the action as “an act of treason, as it is an attempt to overthrow a branch of the Federal Government of Nigeria by force and it must be treated as such.”

The stance of the Senate is that the mastermind and the perpetrators of this act must be setiously dealt with like snakes inside a human abode; because to them, “this action is also an affront on the legislature, and the leadership of the House has come to express their support against this action,” which suggests that Omo-Agege’s days in the Senate may have come to abrupt end.

There is a new plot to further agravate the fury of the leadership of the Red Chambers, to with indications that Omo-Agege’s PSG members planning to “force” the Senate to vacate the his suspension this week. As a matter of fact, the PSG Senators have finalised their meetings on how to also challenge the ban on their activities by their colleagues in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

Members of the Saraki-led Unity group are poised for war with the PSG group. A Senator in Saraki’s camp in a discussion with our correspondent, says, “if the PSG members try to support a man who has comited treason against the Senate, they will regret it. It is not just that Omo-Agege will be expelled, his co-travellers will be highly sanctioned.”

Saraki had expressed strong displeasure for the actions of Senator Omo-Agege even before he bracingly offended the gods of the hallowed Chambers. For instance, Saraki had said Omo-Agege’s action of taking the Senate to court, smacks of gross indiscipline, which should not be condoned by the upper chamber. Omo-Agege, who was billed to appear before the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions over his comments on the amendment of Electoral Act, 2018, had sued the Senate in a bid to stop his appearance.

He was particularly angry that the embattled Senator failed to preserve the institution of the Senate and National Assembly as a whole.