OT 2018: 2, 500 Nigerian Professionals To Participate – Petan

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) has disclosed that2, 500 Nigerian professionals to participate in 2018 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) holding at Houston, Texas, United States of America, USA.

This was made known in a statement signed by Publicity Secretary, PETAN, Ranti Omole, said the OTC will commence from April 30 to May 3, 2018, where PETAN member companies and many other indigenous oil service companies will be part of a robust contingent, to showcase the dynamism and potentials of Nigeria’s petroleum industry.

According to her the OTC is the premier gathering of professionals and opinion leaders in the global oil and gas industry, and it provides excellent opportunities for positive portrayal and promotion of the great potentials of Nigeria and the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

It also provides a unique platform for close interactions with leading international and major Nigerian oil service companies, indigenous oil companies, industry executives, government policy makers and political leaders, to share ideas on improving the Nigerian oil industry.

The statement reads in part: "The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) is once again coordinating the Nigerian Pavilion at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) holding at Houston, Texas from April 30 to May 3, 2018.

“PETAN is committed to the promotion and the development of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria, through the organization of and participation in conferences, seminars and workshops, as well as creating opportunities for Nigerian oil and gas companies to develop, in a highly competitive environment.

"PETAN member companies and many other indigenous oil service companies will be part of a robust contingent, to showcase the dynamism and potentials of Nigeria's Petroleum Industry.

“PETAN has been organizing and hosting the Nigerian pavilion at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), Houston, Texas since 2005.”

Some of the activities during the conference include Day 1: Monday, 30th of April, 2018 – Opening of Nigerian PETAN Pavillion in OTC by the Top Nigerian Industry Executives, Day 2: Tuesday, 1st of May, 2018 – 11:30am. Luncheon and Panel Session at the Crowne Plaza Hotel,8686, Kirby Dr, Opposite Reliant Park, Houston, TX 77054. Phone: +1 713-748-3221 Day 2: Tuesday, 1st of May, 2018 – 6:00pm. Nigeria oil and gas industry dinner. JW Marriot Hotel Galleria, Liberty Hall, 5150, Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056. Phone: +1 713-961-1500.

Day 3: Wednesday, 2nd of May, 2018 – 11:00am. African Collaboration Workshop at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 8686, Kirby Dr, Opposite Reliant Park, Houston, TX 77054. Phone: +1 713-748-3221. Day 4: Thursday, 3rd of May, 2018 – 11:30am. Networking Golf Tournament, Sugar Creek Golf Course, 420 Sugar Creek Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77478. Phone: +1 281-494-9131.

Similarly, the statement also indicated a workshop on ‘Oil & Gas Industry in Africa: Prospect, Challenges and Opportunities for Regional Collaborations’, which be slated for Wednesday, 2nd of May, 2018.

“PETAN is also organizing a workshop titled; Oil & Gas Industry in Africa: Prospect, Challenges and Opportunities for Regional Collaborations for Wednesday, 2nd of May, 2018. With the following panelists; Dr Dakuku Peterside, Director General, NIMASA , CEO Millenium Oil & Gas, Mr Austin Avuru, Managing Director, Seplat Petroleum Development Company, will moderate the session.

“The key highlights of OTC 2018 are; 50 years of OTC: Programming which reflects on our history, the current state of the industry, and what is on the horizon.

“Faster deployment of new technologies: Solutions to reduce the development timeline and create project-ready technologies which meet current industry challenges.

“Cost reducing tools and techniques: Ways to decrease costs and improve overall value, while maintaining high standards for safety, operationability, and reliability.

“Integrating to innovate: How advanced software, nanotechnology, and the digital revolution are integrating disciplines and triggering an historic transformation in the offshore energy sector.

“Meeting global demand: Meeting the energy needs of fast-growing economies, while reducing carbon emissions and carefully considering the impact of digital technology.

“Update on world-class projects: The latest on landmark projects which have resulted in breakthrough technologies in a low oil price environment.

“Global participation: Executives from service companies and operators, including IOCs and NOCs, share accomplishments from projects in Canada, Malaysia, the Gulf of Mexico, and the North Sea”, it added.