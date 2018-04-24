Police Nab 3 Suspects For Killing Magu’s Security Aide

The Nigeria Police, yesterday, paraded three suspects in connection with the robbery and killing of a police sergeant at the farmhouse of acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in December, 2017.

The suspects, Inalegwu Onmikpa, Francis Ochifa and Vincent Michael, who were arrested at different times since the crime was committed, confessed to invading the farm house with the hope of stealing money from there.

Addressing the media, deputy Force PRO Aremu Adeniran said the men of the IGP Respond Team arrested three of the suspects after thorough investigation and is on the lookout for the other members who are still at large.

He also explained that two personnel of the Nigeria Air Force, who were involved in the crime, are currently in the custody of the Air Force after which they will be handed over to the Police for prosecution.

Items recovered from them are two AK47 ruffles which were taken from the dead policeman and one other, handsets belonging to the victims and some ammunition.

Speaking to journalists, the leader of the gang, Onmikpa said he got information from Ochifa and he arranged three Nigeria Air Force personnel to participate in the botched robbery.

He however, denied killing the policeman and insisted that it was Michael that beat him up.

Also, sacked Air Force personnel, Lance corporal Vincent Michael admitted to partaking in the robbery and insisted that he didn’t kill the policeman on duty.

Recall that on December 12, 2017 armed men stormed the farm house of Magu in Karshi and killed one police sergeant attached to the property.