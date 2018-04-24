Stakeholders Advocate Improved Maternal, Neonatal Care

As Nigeria continues to harvest negative statistics in neonatal death globally, stakeholders in the health sector have called for improve maternal and neonatal care in the country’s health systems.

The Assistant Managing Editor and Team Leader, Inclusive Press Media, Kingsley Mba said that the workshop was organized to enlighten health workers on improved maternal and newborn care based on the WHO standard. He decried a situation where the global statistics has it that Nigeria contribute to 10% of the maternal and under 5 deaths cases globally, and this is not in any way a cheering news so they seek to established the reason behind this prevailing trend and the possible way of averting the trend.

Mba said that the primary health care facilities in the country is discouraging, lacking the necessary equipments and shortage of well trained workers to man their facilities, “so part of the intervention programme is to provide basic equipments like delivery couch, maternity screen, delivery packs and consumables for designated health facilities in FCT cutting across the 6 area council and train them to handle them efficiently to ensure save delivery and the safety of the newborn baby,” adding that these challenges has caused some women resort to patronizing traditional hangout, so this necessitated the workshop to train workers and also provide them with the necessary equipment.

He also said that the workshop is intended to cover all states of the federation, but we are using the selected few workers to serve as pilot ambassadors who will later transmit this knowledge and skills acquired here at the workshop to their various primary health care facilities upon return.

Also speaking, the FCT Reproductive Health Coordinator, Dr. Ruqayya Wamakko said the workshop is of great importance to midwives as it also trains midwives on how to identify the danger signs in pregnancy, labour, during postnatal and on the newborn baby so that they can quickly refer them to secondary health care facilities for further management. And that the training focus on the WHO standard and the national guidelines on managing them at child bearing stage, delivery as well as postnatal using the checklists to monitor whatever they are doing.