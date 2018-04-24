Tenure Elongation Crisis Hits NASENI

Crisis has hit the leadership of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), after the expiration of the tenure of the executive vice chairman of the agency, Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna on April 2, 2018.

Haruna was appointed as the executive vice chairman and chief executive officer, NASENI by former President Goodluck Jonathan on April 2, 2013, for a tenure of five years.

LEADERSHIP reports that a circular dated December 4, 2017 signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha warned all heads of extra-ministerial departments, directors general, chief executive officers of parastatals, agencies, commissions and government owned companies to keep to the date of expiration of their tenure in office.

The SGF also said that chief executive whose duration of term in office are explicitly stated in the enabling act of establishment of their respective organisations and /or as specified in the instrument of such appointment are under no circumstances, allowed to exceed the expiration of their tenure in office.

‘’The outgoing chief executive officer must handover to the next most senior officer of the establishment, as long as the officer does not have any pending disciplinary matter.

However, the non- Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institution (NASU), in a letter dated April 10, 2018 jointly signed by the chairman, NASENI, Comrade Peter Edibo and his secretary, Comrade Ngbe Peter, addressed to the minister of Science and Technology, OgbonnayaOnu, described Prof Haruna’s continuous stay in office as ‘’indeed regrettable.’’

NASU decried that the Ministry of Science and Technology has turned blind eye to the matter by refusing to appoint the most senior director in the agency in acting capacity, in line with the directive and circular issued by the SGF.

They, however, urged the “ministry to immediately write Prof.Haruna notifying him of the expiration of his tenure and direct him to handover in line with the extant rule.’’

Meanwhile, a letter cited by our correspondent dated January 26, 2018 from the office of the minister of science and technology recommended the renewal of Prof Haruna’s appointment because of his achievements that have enhanced the role of NASENI in the utilization of science, technology and innovation in the nation’s development.