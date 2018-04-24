Trump Warns Iran Against Restarting Nuclear Programme

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Oval Office on Tuesday warned Iran against restarting Nuclear Programme.

Trump said Iran would have bigger problems than ever before if it attempts to restart its nuclear programme.

“They’re not going to be restarting anything. They restart it they’re going to have big problems.

“Bigger than they’re ever had before. And you can mark it down. They restart their nuclear program, they will have bigger problems than they’ve ever had before,’’ Trump told reporters.

Trump and Macron are scheduled to discuss the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), during the meetings.

Trump has repeatedly criticised the JCPOA negotiated by the previous U.S. President Barack Obama’s administration as being perhaps the worst deal in U.S. history and threatened to withdraw the United States from the agreement if it was not amended.

On July 14, 2015, China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States collectively referred to as the P5+1 group signed the JCPOA with Iran.

The accord stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iran sanctions in exchange for Tehran maintaining a peaceful nature of its nuclear programme. (Sputnik/NAN)