VP Osinbajo Commissions Deeper Life Bible Church New Headquarters Church In Lagos

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday commissioned the new headquarters church of the Deeper Life Bible Church in Lagos amidst colourful celebration.

The general superintendent of the church, Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi and his wife, Sister Esther received the vice president who was a special guest at the commissioning ceremony of the magnificent Gbagada Church.

The Deeper Life Bible Church is said to be the single largest church in Africa, with branches across the country, Africa and other continents of the world.