Withdrawal of $1bn ECA: PDP Asks NASS To Sanction Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the National Assembly to commence constitutional processes against President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly violating his oath of office by illegally withdrawing and spending $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) without the constitutionally required legislative appropriation.

The party said President Buhari is aware that his unilateral spending of $496 million (N151.374 billion) from the ECA, without recourse to the legislative approval of the National Assembly, is a gross violation of the laws and constitution of Nigerian and a direct affront to our statutory order as a democratic state.

A statement by the national publicity secretary of the party, Kola Olagbondiyan said President Buhari action has technically suspended the 1999 Constitution (as amended), plundered the inherent powers of the National Assembly as the principal institution of democratic rule, while re-enacting a sole administratorship in governance as if our nation is operating a military regime.

The statement said “more disturbing is the revelation that President Buhari paid the $496 million for the purchase of military aircraft from the United States, ignoring allegations of overprice and issues concerning due process, just to achieve a political expediency of currying President Donald Trump’s support for his 2019 re-election bid.

“The PDP states that President Buhari’s action amounts to a gross misconduct and betrayal of public trust because in the bid to push a personal agenda, he deliberately side-stepped statutory legislative scrutiny and acted in clear breach of section 80 (3) (4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“While section 80 (3) states that “no moneys shall withdraw from any public fund of the federation, other than the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the federation unless the issues of those moneys has been authorized by an act of the National Assembly”, section 80 (4) provides that “no moneys shall be withdrawn from the Consolidated Revenue Fund or any other public fund of the federation except in the manner prescribed by the National Assembly.’”

The party added that it is shocking that President Buhari, whose administration prides on claims of transparency and zero tolerance for corruption, elected on a platform that lay claims to the height of progressivism, who boasts of the highest standards of integrity, can resort to a violent abuse of our constitution just to suit a desperate passion of seeking re-election.

The party said “It would be recalled that following the public outcry over the announcement that President Buhari had unilaterally approved the withdrawal of $1 billion from the ECA, the Presidency, through his Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang, on April 9, 2018 stated that no such approval has been made, adding that the President would never act in breach of section 80 of the constitution; yet they were aware that payments have been made.