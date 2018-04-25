APC Youths To Amaechi: Concentrate On How To Defeat Wike…

Youths of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-South have admonished the Minister of Transport and former governor of Rivers state to concentrate on strategies to defeat governor Nyesom Nwike and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state rather than dissipating energy in fighting Comrade Adams Oshiomhole over the national chairmanship of the APC.

The APC youths in a statement backing the resolution of the zonal Executive Committee of the party adopting the immediate past governor of Edo state, Comrade Oshiomhole as the candidate of the zone for the position of the National Chairman of the party, regretted that Amaechi had failed to win Rivers State for the APC despite the resources available to him.

According to the statement signed by Ebie Paul (Bayelsa), Chidom Ogor (Rivers), Tony Adun (Edo), Edesiri Ojugo (Delta), Victor Eket (Cross River) and Dr Igbiri Cosmas (Akwa Ibom) “ Oshiomhole fought doggedly for the APC in the South-South and because of him APC was able to hold on to Edo state. But Amaechi failed to win Rivers State for APC each time there is an election he decides not to participate and PDP will triumph so how can such a man want to dictate who becomes what in APC in the South South.

“Rather than strategizing on how to defeat Wike, Amaechi has been holding meetings to stop Oshiomhole from becoming National Chairman of the APC. Oshiomhole comes to Benin and walks freely because he is loved by his people but Amaechi cannot walk the streets of Port Harcourt freely unless with soldiers and that is the sign that he is not home with his people.

“So we are appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to open his eyes very well because people like Amaechi lack what it takes to deliver the South-South for him. Oshiomhole has done it in Edo state and we know that APC will pick more states in the South-South if he is given the position of the chairman of the party. And it is even sad that despite the fact that Amaechi failed to deliver Rivers, Rivers state has been enjoying appointments from this administration to the detriment of other states in the region.

“Now elections are coming, Amaechi should be advised to find solution to the crisis in Rivers APC because he alone cannot produce the governor of the state. He is fighting those who are more grounded in the state than him and if time is not taken APC can never win Rivers state unless Amaechi stops his dictatorial style of leadership” it stated.