Cook , Allegedly Make Off With N2.2m Jewellery

A 40-year-old cook, Grace Uzo, who allegedly stole her Indian employer’s 6,000 dollars (N2.1 million), 300 Euros (N132,000) and jewellery, was on Wednesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, who resides at No. 12, Progressive Close, Arigbanawo, Mowe in Ogun on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, is facing a charge of stealing.

Police Prosecutor Peter Nwangwu told the court that the accused committed the offence on Feb. 14 at Folashade Ajayi Street, Ajao Estate, Anthony Village, Lagos.

According to Nwangwu, the accused stole the items belonging to the complainant, Mr and Mrs Prakash Sadaragani.

“The accused after stealing 6, 000 dollars, 300 Euros and jewellery, she told the complainants that she was going for a church

programme.

“When she failed to return, the complainants tried to reach her but her phone was switched off, ” he said.

He said the case was reported at the police station and the accused was arrested for questioning.

The offence contravened Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section stipulates a seven- year jail term for offenders.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

In her ruling, the Magistrate, Mrs Y.O. Aje Afunwa, granted the accused a bail of N600, 000 with two responsible sureties in

like sum.

Aje-Afunwa said one of the sureties should be a blood relation of the accused, while all the sureties should be gainfully employed with

an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until July 2