Court Sentences Man To Death For Robbery In Ekiti

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, the state capital sentenced Kingsley Okorowande to death by hanging over robbery.

The convict robbed one Mrs. Medinat Babatunde of her property, including laptops, handsets, jewellery, wristwatches and the sum of N210,000.00 while armed with offensive weapons such as guns and cutlasses.

Okorowande who was first arraigned on 21st February, 2017 pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him.

The six suspects were initially arraigned for the offence but four of them, Eze Stephen, Toyin Faturoti, Ojo Gboyega and Alomaja Sunkanmi escaped during the Ado-Ekiti prison jailbreak.

The fifth accused person, Sulaimon Sunday, jumped the bail and the charges were later split to give room for the speedy trial of the convict.

Justice Lekan Ogunmoye while delivering his judgment on Wednesday held that the prosecution has proved the case against the convict beyond reasonable.

The offence committed by the convict, according to the judge was contrary to Section 1(2)(a) of Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act Cap R11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2014.

According to the charge sheet, the incident occurred on or about the 6th day of November, 2013 at Ori Apata Natha area of Basiri, Ado-Ekiti.

While the prosecution counsel, Mr. Ayodeji Jayeoba, called four witnesses including two police officers and the complainant, the defence counsel, Mr. Lekan Olatawura, did not call any witness in defence of the convict.

Exhibits tendered include statement of the accused, a hammer, a saw blade, a live cartridge, cut-to-size pistol, among others.

Justice Ogunmoye ruled: “From the evidence before me, the prosecutor definitely had an upper hand in proclamation of his gospel before me and had succeeded in convincing me.

“The prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt against the defendant, In all, the sole issue for determination is resolved in favour of the prosecution. The defendant is guilty as charged for armed robbery.

“The mandatory sentence in a case of the defendant convicted for armed robbery is death penalty.”

“The defendant is hereby sentenced to death by hanging. May God have mercy on your soul.”