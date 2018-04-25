Drum Festival Created Wealth For Ogun People – Gov Amosun

Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun has said that the recently concluded drum festival hosted by the state was a huge success for the state, Nigeria and the African continent as a whole.

Speaking to State House correspondents yesterday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, the governor said going forward, the festival will be self-sustaining because it generated a lot of income for both citizens of Ogun and the state government.

According to him “To the Glory of God it was very successful. We were expecting that we would just have may be 10 participants from the international community; within the continent of Africa. We never expected that we are going to have participants from outside Africa and little did we know that we were going to end up with about 23 states within the nation and over 80 individual participants at the drum festival. All we were trying to do was to use the instrumentality of the drum as a vehicle or catalyst for socio-economic development as well as a boost our tourism sector and clearly we got more than what we expected,” he said.

The governor, who said the festival has come to stay, expressed delight that it also created wealth for the people of the state, adding that going forward the festival will be self-sustaining because of its viability.

“It created so much wealth for our people. A lot of people got doing something and we leveraged on the value chain of the drum festival. Whatever money that we spent was realised and even surpassed and gradually the festival will be self-driven because we got a lot of partners,” the governor said.

Amosun said the state learnt a lot from the experiences of authorities in literature like Professor Wole Soyinka and that that would be used in improving subsequent drum festivals.

He noted that the festival would be sustained by future leaders of the state because of the potentials it has especially in the area of income generation.