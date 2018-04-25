Edo Govt Tasks Residents On Clean Environment

Secretary to the Edo State government, Osarodion Ogie Esq, has called on the state’s residents to build on the appreciable level of success recorded during the weekly environmental sanitation exercise being championed by the state government.

Ogie made the call after volunteers with the Public Works Volunteers (PUWOV) embarked on a sensitisation programme to enlighten residents of the some major streets in Benin City, te Edo State capital.

He said the exercise by PUWOV was organised to create adequate awareness on the need for people to support the state government’s overhaul of the environmental sanitation programme and ensure a cleaner Edo State.

Ogie, who heads the Project Clean-Up Edo Committee, assured that the state will provide additional waste bins in major hubs in the state capital, noting, “government would continue to ensure refuse is evacuated by waste managers to the dump sites at regular interval. There are plans to create more dump sites where wastes collected can be converted to wealth.”

He added that when mapping of appropriate dump sites is completed, the state will begin efforts to transform waste to wealth, noting, “The priority is to ensure a cleaner state.”

Meanwhile, Head, PUWOV, Muktaru Yusuf, during the exercise, said the campaign became necessary to drum up support for the state government in ensuring conducive environment for habitation and business.

Yusuf urged market women to ensure regular clearing of their environment and proper disposal of wastes to prevent pollution within their surroundings.

He said, “Unhygienic environment is bad for business. The sensitisation campaign will be ongoing for people to support a cleaner and healthy environment in public places such as markets.”