Enugu Police To Destroy Civil War Bombs

The Enugu state Police command yesterday hinted that it would be embarking on demolition exercise of all the recovered Unexploded Ordinances (UXO) by the command covering 2016 to date.

A statement from the Police Public Relations Officer in Enugu State, Ebere Amaraizu disclosed that the Unexploded Ordinance are civil war bomb usually recovered during farming, building and road construction mainly in the areas affected by the civil war.

The Exercise, according to him, will begin Today, beginning from 10am at Nsude/Udi axis of the state.

“The Enugu state command of the Nigeria police Force through its operatives of the Explosive Ordinance Department(EOD) shall be embarking on demolition exercise of all the recovered Unexploded Ordinances (UXO) by the command covering 2016 to date.

‘’Unexploded Ordinance are civil war bomb usually recovered during farming, building and road construction mainly in the civil war affected area.

‘’The Exercise will begin on Wednesday the 25th day of April,2018 beginning from 10am at Nsude/Udi axis of the state. Members of the public are enjoined to go about their normal lawful businesses and not to panic as the exercise is a routine exercise of the police force.’’

‘’Members of the public are enjoined to go about their normal lawful businesses and not to panic as the exercise is a routine exercise of the police force’’ he stated