Group Endorses Atiku’s Presidential Bid

The Rebuild Nigeria Initiative Forum ‘ATIKU 2019’ has said that former Vice President, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku has the potential to bring Nigeria out of its present economic woes if elected President.

The national president of Rebuild Nigeria Initiative, Asiwaju Frank Sheteolu Gomez, made this statement at the official launch and inauguration of the group in Lagos.

Gomez said Atiku is a leader who is experienced and generally accepted by all the geo-political zones in the country; adding that he is completely de-tribalized with a good understanding of the various culture and traditions of all the ethnic groups that make up Nigerian.

He further stated that Atiku’s presidency will foster peace and hope for the common Nigerian citizen.

Making his remarks at the launch, Alhaji Ajagbe Adejumo, a top PDP stalwart in Lagos State and representative of Alhaji Abubakar Atiku at the event, said the former vice president is a bridge builder and a man that has all it takes to move Nigeria to the next level.

He said Atiku was pleased with the commitment and support of the group to his presidential ambition, adding that with its support and that of every Nigerian, the country will surely return to the path of economic growth by 2019.

The deputy national president of the group, Otunba Wale Fasan, and the general secretary, Mr Christian Aburme, both agreed that Nigerians will again enjoy peace and make faster economic growth that will bring the country back to the path of greatness, under an Atiku presidency.

“ Nigerians have suffered great economic hardship under this current dispensation of the APC government led by President Muhammadu Buhari and cannot afford to suffer another four years of economic hardship and pains,” he said.

A total of 11 officials of the group were sworn into various offices to begin massive grass-root campaign for Atiku presidency especially for the South-western zone of the country.