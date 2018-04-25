Handle IMN Protest With Caution, NHRC Warns

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged the federal government to come up with appropriate political and legal approaches to resolve the lingering case of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) and its leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zak-zaky.

According to a release signed by the head, Media Relation, NHRC, Hajiya Fatimah Agwai Mohammed, the acting executive secretary of the NHRC, Mrs Oti Ovrawah, stated this when members of IMN staged a protest in front of the headquarters of the Commission in Abuja.

Ovrawah said that it is imperative for the Nigerian Police Force to exercise restraint in the handling of protests to prevent violation of rights and dignity of the citizens.

The NHRC boss who urged the members of IMN to be peaceful and desist from using children and vulnerable persons while on protest, also called on all citizens to cultivate peaceful relations and assist government in maintaining law and order.