IPOB Begs Court To Suspend Proscription Order

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal has been told to suspend the enforcement of the order for the proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), issued by the Federal High Court in Abuja in September 2017.

The organisation, through its lawyer, Mr Ifeanyi Ejiofor, filed the motion for stay of execution of the proscription order yesterday with 19 grounds of appeal.

One of the grounds upon which the group based its application for stay of execution was that it had filed an appeal before the Court of Appeal in Abuja to challenge the proscription order.

The defendant in the appeal, marked CA/A/214/2018 is the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN).

The Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Abdu Kafarati, had on September 20, 2017, in a ruling ordered the proscription of IPOB and designated it as a terrorist group.

But in its motion filed before the same judge on September 22, 2017, Ejiofor contended that the proscription order was unconstitutional.

The motion was opposed by the AGF.

On January 18, 2018, Justice Kafarati affirmed his earlier order proscribing the group.