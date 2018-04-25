SERAP Asks Court To Compel Saraki, Others To Refund N13.5m Allowance

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a suit before the Federal High Court in Lagos, seeking an order to compel the Senate President Bukola Saraki and other senators to refund “illegal and unconstitutional N13.5 monthly allowance receive by them.”

SERAP is also asking the court to stop the lawmakers from receiving such unjustified allowances.

The civil society organisation further prayed the court to order “an investigation by appropriate agencies as to how the public funds that have so far been received by each senator have been spent and for the findings of any such investigation to be made public.”

SERAP is also seeking an order directing the defendants to make public the findings of the investigation by publishing same in at least two national dailies.

In the Suit Number FHC/L/CS/630/18 filed yesterday, SERAP argues that, “The defence put forward by the senators that the said sum is contained in the Appropriations Act with different headings like medicals, travelling, etc holds no water.”

The organisation insisted that this is because the Schedule of the Remuneration Act clearly makes provision for medicals and travelling among others, saying the argument that the running cost is for such medicals has no legal fount.

SERAP also maintained that, “There is no doubt that the Senate herein represented by the Senate President acted ultra vires in its powers by allotting to themselves the said sum of N13.5 million monthly as running cost.

“It is trite law that when the word ‘shall’ is employed in a statute, the primary meaning that the court will assign to it is that such provision is mandatory and leaves no room for discretionary or arbitrary exercise of power except a congruence reading if the statute intends otherwise.”

Joined in the suit as defendants are the Senate President and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, SAN.