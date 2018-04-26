400 Women MSMEs To Attend NAWE Summit In Abuja

Formost women entrepreneurship organization, Nigerian Association of Women Entrepreneurs (NAWE) will attract four hundred women entrepreneurs from the six geopolitical zones into the city of Abuja.

The 3-day event seen as the largest gathering of women entrepreneurs in West Africa is the NAWE Summit and Exposition being held to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the association which has been at the vanguard of promoting women entrepreneurs in Nigeria and creating a platform for them to access credit.

According to a statement signed by the president of NAWE, Mrs Adaeze Ozongwu and the Director General, Dr. Nse Udoh, “The 2018 Summit and Expo with the theme: Women Making The Difference In The Nations Entrepreneurship Space, is designed to bring together women from all walks of life to brainstorm on the gains and challenges in the nation’s entrepreneurship space and chart the way forward using the SDG framework. The 2018 NWESE is planned over three days with 100 Exhibition stalls, four plenary sessions, panel discussions, B2B Meetings and ideas basket breakout sessions. It will also afford attendees/exhibitors, bigger market opportunities as they showcase their products at the EXPO. Four hundred women in the Micro, Small, and Medium enterprises MSMEs space from the 6 geopolitical zones will attend the summit from 26th -28th April 2018, at the National Merit Award House Abuja, while the Awards and Dinner night caps-up the summit on Saturday 28th April, at NICON LUXURY Hotels Abuja. ”

The event will further position women entrepreneurs which form about 70 percent of entrepreneurs in the country, to contribute more into the national social infrastructure.

The statement further said that there would be panel of discussions on sub themes which includes security, health, financial literacy, ict, media and patriotism as they affect women MSMEs while paper presentations and question and answer sessions are planned to keep the sessions lively.

The Nigerian Association of Women Entrepreneurs (NAWE) was established to harness channel and sustain the innate entrepreneurial power in women to help foster a better nation. It empowers women for a better Nigeria through capacity building, advocacy on policy reforms initiatives exposure to bigger market opportunities, resulting in stronger families, education of the girl child and a strong voice in governance to ensure a better Nigeria.