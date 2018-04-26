Ambode Seeks More Investment In Malaria Prevention

Wife of the governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode on Wednesday said high death rate associated with Malaria infection is unacceptable, appealing for more investment in malaria prevention, as well as greater funding for malaria control in endemic countries.

She stated this when her pet project, Hope for Women in Nigeria Initiative (HOFOWEM) , distributed over 3000 insecticide-treated nets, at Makoko community, Yaba LCDA, as part of activities to mark 2018 World Malaria Day.

Mrs. Ambode emphasized that a situation where a child dies every two minutes from malaria around the world is unacceptable, adding that an alarming global average of 400,000 deaths annually, according to WHO accounts.

She submitted that efforts should be geared towards a robust prevention of the scourge, with wide-spread use of nets, in-door spraying with insecticide and preventive treatment of expectant mothers.

According to her, ‘We cannot fold our arms and allow malaria to continue to ravage our society. This epidemic has claimed too many lives, whether in our country, Africa or the world in general. Thank God it is not a disease without prevention or cure, and since it has both, the easier way out is to prevent it.