APC Chair: PMB Has Right To Choice – Party

Ahead of the much expected April 14 Convention of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) where it will have the opportunity to elect its leadership, the APC has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is entitled to support whoever he desires for the chairmanship of the Party.

Recalling the President’s change of stance after tenure extension was granted the NWC, the party stated that President Buhari’s position did not foreclose any other interested aspirant to the office of national chairman of the party from contesting.

Recall that news made the rounds after some governors of the party met with him on Tuesday that he may have thrown his weight behind the former governor of Edo state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as his preferred candidate for the chairmanship of the party.

The meeting started about 2.30pm without the usual tradition of making opening remarks, and was presided over by the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, beginning without any opening remark.

Briefing newsmen during the meeting of governors elected under the party’s platform with the NWC, APC national publicity secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi further revealed that the governors had also raised concerns about the hitherto released convention timetable, possibility of its review was being considered after a meeting of the party’s leadership because it was too tight and gave no room for errors.

Bolaji said: “The meeting was called to emphasize to the state governors the need to ensure that congresses were held in a very transparent manner and that there are free and fair. We are aware that some governors have been making statements which we believe are giving the impression that we don’t intend to hold congresses in particular states. So the meeting was to emphasis to the governors that we want congresses in a very transparent manner and ensure that the processes are free and fair.

“One of the major concerns of the party at the beginning was that we should do everything possible to avoid rancor that could be generated as a result of the congresses. It was agreed that one of the major ways of avoiding that rancour is to ensure that the congresses are transparent to the majority of the people.

“As you know, the governors are interested in the committees that will come to their states to conduct the congresses and we made it clear to them that this is a constitutional matter and the constitution of the APC impose the composition of the committees on the NWC only and that by Friday this week, the list of the congress committee members will be ready.

On the President’s support for Oshiomhole, Bolaji said: “What we were told at the meeting was that the President had a meeting with some governors and they asked to know who he wanted to support and I think that he told them his preference. But that has nothing to do with the meeting we had today.

“What I can tell you is that Chief Oyegun will make his position known within the next couple of days whether he is going to contest the chairmanship or not.

“The President is a party member and has the right to have his preferences and I don’t get the feeling that he told anyone this is the person you must support. He met with some of the governors who went to ask him and they were actually four governors. I don’t think that the governors that met him yesterday to say he said this were up to five or six. So, maybe the probably asked him and because of the relationship he has with them, he told them what his preferences are and they felt that it was important for them to make this available to the public. I don’t get the feeling that President Buhari called the governors and told them that this is the way you must go.

“Don’t forget that it was this same office that we came to the NEC meeting on the 27th of March and the president said NEC has taken this decision regarding the tenure of party executives across the country and that he has been advised that the position was not consistent with the position of the law and asked the party to take a second look at it. He did not say he has taken a position, so there should be no more conversation. The opportunity he gave the party has made us better because that is how we arrived at the position we are discussing now. The consultation he had with these governors was a private conversation. He did not address a press conference to say this is person I want. So, if those individuals he confided in felt it was necessary for them to make the position public, I don’t think it is fair for us to hold the president responsible for this. I don’t think he has foreclosed anything or that he has said this is the way everyone must go.

On the review of timetable, Bolaji said: “If you review the timetable, there is the possibility that all the items on the timetable will be affected. But that is not a decision that has been taken. The only decision that has been taken is that the NWC should take another look at the timetable. It may comeback to recommend that the timetable be retained as it is or that the dates be shifted.

“We don’t think that anyone is making calls for the amendment of the timetable for ulterior motives other than the logistics of it.”

Speaking further on the meeting, Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said: “There is no imposition at all. Everybody is free to contest just as everybody is free to hold an opinion on who should lead the party. I think that there is more case of imposition because it is not a guideline and jot part of the constitution.

Just like every other person, Mr President has the right to air his opinion but that does not mean he should stop any person who will like to contest from contesting. Mr President’s opinion is not constitutional and it is not a non-constitutional opinion as well.

“He just voiced out his thought which will serve as a guideline to some and otherwise to some. The issue of being undemocratic does not even arise. There is what we call guided democracy and we regard what Mr President said as such. If that is what will make the party stable and avoid the fallout after the election like we saw in the PDP, it will be better for us.”

Speaking on the convention and zoning for the party offices, he said: “Another issue is the function of Committee on National Convention visa-vis the function of the NWC and we all agreed that the NWC will organize the congresses from the ward and local government and the state while the committee on national convention should organize the convention.

“We also agreed that the zoning will be maintained for the party officers but the only clause is that they should go and discuss with those governors in charge of the zones where the officers should come from.

“For example, the chairman of the party will have to come from the South south, the secretary from the northeast and all other positions like that. We have resolved all issues amicably. The NWC will have to get back t us in a week’s time.

Governors Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Abdullahi Umar Gabduje (Kano), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Raul Aregbesola (Osun), Sani Bello (Niger), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa), Ibrahim Gaidam (Yobe), Tanko Almakura (Nasarawa), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo) and Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara). The governors of Kwara and Katsina were represented by their deputies.

Governors of Lagos, Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Adamawa, Borno, Bauchi, Sokoto and Kebbi were absent at the meeting and were not represented.

