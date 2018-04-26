NEWS
Buhari ‘Summoned To Parliament’ Over Herder-Farmer Violence
Nigeria’s parliament has called for President Muhammadu Buhari to appear before it to explain what his government is doing to stop violence between herders and farmers.
Thousands of people have been killed over decades in clashes between cattle herders and farmers over land and water in central states.
The House Speaker Yakubu Dogara tweeted the news of the vote yesterday night:
