Govs Meet Over Paris Refund, Stamp Duties, Others

Governors under the auspices of the Nigerian Governors Forum met last night in Abuja over the last tranche of the Paris – London club refund. Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the payment of the first tranche of N522billion on December 16, 2016.

In July last year, the federal government released N243.80billion as the second tranche of Paris Club refunds.

With the release of the second tranche, the total amount disbursed to the states stands at N765.8billion.

The last tranche of the paris refund is still pending .

Also on the agenda of the meeting is the update on recovery of stamp duties, harnessing traffic management system at the state level and review of the National Economic Council agenda.

Others are:consultation on the agreement establishing the African Continental Free trade area ( AfCFTA), briefing on 2018 seasonal rainfall predications, replicating edumarshals project at the state level and update on TV and radio rates collection project.