Hajj, Saudis And Lassa Fever

The outbreak of Lassa fever in parts of the country is threatening to throw spanners in the works as arrangements by the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) to organise a hitch-free pilgrimage to the Holy Land this year gets underway. This is due to anxiety on the part of both the Saudi Arabian government and its Nigerian counterpart that prospective pilgrims from Nigeria may constitute a health hazard in view of reported cases of Lassa fever in parts of the country.

Already, the Saudi Arabian government had allotted about 95,000-pilgrim slots to Nigeria for 2018, one of the largest contingents, made up of 80,000 regular pilgrims and 15,000 tour operators. That country has of late developed worries concerning the incidence of the disease in Nigeria and the likely risks to the health and safety of other pilgrims. There are, therefore, speculations that it might lead to a ban of Nigerian pilgrims from this year’s Hajj. An official of NAHCON confirmed the moves by Saudi Arabia but said that the Nigerian authorities are not taking the threat lightly.

However, no official diplomatic communication has been relayed to the federal government by the Saudis. Notwithstanding, the Nigerian government is working round the clock to assuage the anxieties of the host country. There is in place ongoing pre-emptive measures by the government to make sure that the pilgrimage is not hampered. These are part of effort to support the Hajj Commission which is noted for placing premium on health and safety during Hajj operations.

Already, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, health authorities at all levels and NAHCON officials have been meeting to find a way around the problem. Some of the measures being taken include assessing the extent of the spread of the Fever and what has been done to curb it. This will put the country in a position to relate with Saudi Arabia on the matter with verifiable evidence.

Throwing more light on measures taken to tackle the disease, the minister of health, Isaac Adewole, stressed that the country was handling the outbreak of the disease with all the seriousness it deserves to make sure that Nigerians in general and the pilgrims in particular are free of the ailment. He also said that, so far, Nigeria is almost free of the disease and a declaration on that would be made soon. His optimism derives from the measures taken to curtail the outbreak of the disease, which includes the setting up of a Lassa fever eradication committee under the leadership of a leading expert in the field to look into the situation and proffer strategies for its curtailment by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Also, a team of 300 well-trained disease surveillance officers, who go round the country to monitor outbreaks and deal with them immediately, is following up on details.

Corroborating the assurances of the government, the chairman of NAHCON, Abdullahi Mohammed, reiterated the resolve of the commission to do whatever it takes to complement the efforts of the Saudis to ensure that anyone making the trip is free of Lassa fever. He made it clear that strategies were being mapped out which would give assurance to Saudi Arabia and the international community that Nigerian pilgrims would not in any way endanger other pilgrims.

It is reassuring, in our opinion, that the World Health Organisation (WHO), in a recent report, stated that there had been a steady decline in Lassa fever cases and deaths from 70 by February 18 to five by April 15. The world body was emphatic in its assessment that from late February to early March, there had been a downward trend in the weekly reported number of Lassa fever cases, with less than 20 cases reported each week in March and only five new cases reported in the week ending April 15, 2018. This corroborates the minister’s assertion that the country would soon be declared Lassa fever-free.

It is the opinion of this newspaper that given the steps the authorities are taking to fight this disease, the Saudi Arabian government and the international community can rest assured that Nigeria would have ensured the eradication of Lassa fever in the country before the commencement of Hajj operations.