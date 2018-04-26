Illegal Suspension Of Legislators In Nigeria

In the celebrated case of The Speaker, Bauchi House of Assembly v Honourable Rifkatu Danna (2017) 49 WRN 52 the Court of Appeal affirmed the judgment of the Bauchi State High Court which had set aside the indefinite suspension of the respondent as a member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly. In view of the penchant of the leadership of the current national assembly to suspend members who express dissenting opinions from parliamentary business it has become necessary to draw the attention of legislators and other Nigerians to the current state of the law.

1.On whether the suspension of a legislator does not amount to a denial of representation by his/her constituency

“The fact that the respondent was re-elected for another 4 year term by the people of Bogoro Constituency in Bauchi State to represent them in the House of Assembly was to ensure that she had the right to be in the House of Assembly for another 4 year term to serve the constituency without undue interference. Secondly, it was to ensure that the constituency is represented in the Bauchi State House of Assembly for the 4 year lifespan of the Assembly. That is why section 117(1) of the Constitution provides as follows:

“117(1) Subject to the provisions of this constitution, every State constituency established in accordance with the provisions of this part of this chapter shall return one member who shall be directly elected to a House of Assembly in such manner as may be prescribed by an Act of the National Assembly.”

The Bogoro Constituency in Bauchi State has to always have an elected member representing her interests in the House of Assembly. That is a constitutional guarantee, a violation of which the respondent is seeking to be protected in the originating summons proceedings. But the indefinite suspension of the respondent was a calculated attempt to silence the respondent from opposing the relocation of Tafawa Balewa Local Government Headquarters to Bununu District without the benefit of a dissenting voice. The majority shall have their way but the minority should be heard….

To suspend the respondent indefinitely is to preclude her from participating in the deliberations of the Bauchi State House of Assembly. The resultant effect is to deny Bogoro Constituency participation in the deliberations of the Assembly through their chosen representative. But the Bogoro Constituency has the right to be represented in the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

In my humble opinion, any member of the Bogoro Constituency could have timeously challenged the indefinite suspension of their choice representative in the Bauchi State House of Assembly on the grounds that their accrued rights had been violated or breached by the appellants. The conduct of the appellants is the tyranny of the majority against an elected minority of the Bauchi State House of Assembly. Even where there is a petition to recall a serving member of the House of Assembly the Independent National Electoral Commission acts timeously within ninety days of i the date of the receipt of the petition from the Constituency to fill the vacancy. See section 110(a) and (b) of the Constitution. That is not so in this regard.

The exercise carried out by the appellants constitutes a mockery of democracy. “

On the fundamental right of a legislator to express views that are critical of the position of the majority of parliamentarians

The learned silk cited the South African case of Speaker of the National Assembly v. Patricia De Lille MP & Anor. (1999) ZASCA 50; (1999) 4 All SA 241 (A) where the respondent, a member of the South African National Assembly made a number of unsubstantiated allegations against other members in the course of a debate. On being reprimanded by the Speaker, the respondent unconditionally withdrew her remarks. Despite this, the South African House of Assembly punished the member by suspension for fifteen days. The suspension was challenged in the High Court of Justice. The High Court set aside the suspension. The National Assembly appealed to the South African Supreme Court. The court held as follows:

“There is therefore nothing in the “rules and orders” of the Assembly, which qualifies in any respect relevant to the appeal, the right to freedom of speech in the Assembly which section 58(1) guarantees. More directly, there is nothing which provides any constitutional authority for the Assembly, to punish any member of the Assembly, for making any speech, through an order suspending such member from the proceedings of the Assembly. The right of free speech in the Assembly protected by section 58(1) is a fundamental right crucial to representative government in a democratic society. Its tenor and spirit must conform to all other provisions of the Constitution relevant to the conduct of proceedings in parliament. In the result, the appellant has failed to persuade me that the National Assembly had any constitutional authority to suspend the respondent from the National Assembly in the circumstances disclosed by the evidence adduced before the High Court.”

Learned silk further referred to Ezeoke v. Makarfi (1982) 3 NCLR 663 at 674 where Nasir, P.J., held that:

“Section 3 deals with the immunity of members from proceedings in respect of words spoken in reports to the House or to a Committee of the House. In view of what I have stated in respect of the powers and privileges of the Legislature in this country and in other countries I am of the view that section 3 is not unconstitutional as suggested by Mr. Akinrinsola. It is fundamental in any democracy, like our own, that members of the Legislative and those called upon to speak before the Legislature while the House is sitting must be free to express their opinion without any fear of prosecution or any other form of duress…

I had envisaged that the learned silk in the course of argument would draw attention to provisions of the Constitution or the rules governing the Bauchi State House of Assembly which empowered indefinite suspension of a member for purporting to utter “derogatory” words in the course of a debate but none was referred to in argument.

Suspension is the act of temporarily depriving a person’s rights and privileges especially in his office or profession. It should be the, temporary withdrawal of privileges and rights from either an employment or an office pending the happening of certain events. But to suspend a member of a House of Assembly indefinitely since 7th June, 2012 is to muzzle the respondent’s freedom of expression. It is a violation of the respondent’s constitutional rights and those of Bogoro Constituency whom the respondent represents in the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

The word “derogatory” means showing a critical attitude towards somebody. See Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary, 7th edition, page 394. If derogatory remarks or comments are not permissible or tolerated in the Bauchi State House of Assembly, that in itself is a violation of the freedom of expression; to hold opinions; to receive and impart ideas, etc, under section 39(1) of the Constitution.

What the appellants did also constituted an unwarranted attack on freedom to disseminate information, ideas and opinions. The respondent is the chosen voice of Bogoro Constituency. The Speaker and members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly ought not to have slammed an indefinite suspension on the respondent in this circumstance where the constituency had an interest to protect. In a democracy, conscientious objectors must be tolerated. Their rights must not be trampled upon. The majority may not always be right. For example in courts, dissenting judgments at times lay the foundation for amendment of the constitution, statutes or rules by the legislature. For democracy to nurture in Nigeria the opposition must be heard…

Articles 8 and 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Right (Ratification and enforcement) Act, 1983 guarantees freedom of conscience, the right to receive and disseminate information and to express opinions within the ambit of the law. The acts of the appellants violated these rights without lawful justification. Section 40 of the Constitution reads as follows:

“40. Every person shall be entitled to assemble freely and associate with other persons… for the protection of his interests.”

When the respondent sought to protect the interests of Bogoro Constituency on the floor of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, the 1st appellant considered her speech “derogatory,” and clamped her with indefinite suspension followed by the withholding of her salaries and allowances since 7th June, 2012. The appellants also withdrew her driver and compelled her to hand over all properties in her possession. Not even the Military would have behaved in this dastardly manner. This is a flagrant abuse of the constitutional powers vested on the speaker and members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly which no right – thinking member of the society ought to tolerate.

In article 11 of the African Charter (supra), the exercise of this right of freedom to assemble freely with others shall only be subject to necessary restrictions provided by law. The circumstances for censorship are set out in the said article and section 45(1) of the Constitution (supra). The onus lies on the appellants to show, and this they have not shown, that the derogatory speech fell within the ambit of the circumstances provided in article 11 and section 40 of the Constitution (supra).”

On the illegality of the illegal suspension of a legislator from parliament

“Even where the master/servant relationship is established, there is no implied power for the master to suspend the employee indefinitely except as provided in a statute or by agreement between the parties. See Adekunle v. W.R.F.C. (1963) WRWLR 6. Wages and allowances are usually paid during suspension. See Utit v. Odukpani (1959) 3 ENLR 28 and Hanley v. Peace Partners (1914 – 1915) All E.R Rep. 984.

In Chief Nzeribe v. Senate President (unreported suit No. FHC/ABJ/380/2002 of 5th May, 2003 Adah, J., (as he then was) held that: “An indefinite suspension of the plaintiff therefore is nothing but an arbitrary show of power and a tyranny of the majority…. The indefinite suspension of the plaintiff therefore cannot be justified in this situation. It is therefore void and I so hold.” I adopt these views as mine.

To suspend the respondent indefinitely is to preclude her from participating in the deliberations of the Bauchi State House of Assembly. The resultant effect is to deny Bogoro Constituency participation in the deliberations of the Assembly through their chosen representative. But the Bogoro Constituency has the right to be represented in the Bauchi State House of Assembly.”

On the right of members of a constituency to sue if their elected legislator is suspended from parliament

“In my humble opinion, any member of the Bogoro Constituency could have timeously challenged the indefinite suspension of their choice representative in the Bauchi State House of Assembly on the grounds that their accrued rights had been violated or breached by the appellants. The conduct of the appellants is the tyranny of the majority against an elected minority of the Bauchi State House of Assembly. Even where there is a petition to recall a serving member of the House of Assembly the Independent National Electoral Commission acts timeously within ninety days of i.e the date of the receipt of the petition from the Constituency to fill the vacancy. See section 110(a) and (b) of the Constitution. That is not so in this regard.

The exercise carried out by the appellants constitutes a mockery of democracy.”

On whether the House of Assembly can withhold the salaries and allowances of a members

“The fixing of the salaries and wages of the respondent, lies within the province of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission under section 111 of the Constitution, certainly not the 1st or 2nd appellants. The 1st and 2 appellants have no constitutional right or competence to interfere with the salaries and allowances of the respondent, serving as a member of the State House of Assembly. No rules or standing orders of the Bauchi State House of Assembly can derogate from these rights and privileges conferred on an elected member of the House of Assembly guaranteed under section 111 of the Constitution (supra)…”