In Daring Move, Reps Summon PMB Over Herdsmen Killings

The House of Representatives yesterday summoned President Muhammadu Buhari to appear before it and explain why killings have continued unabated across the country, especially in Benue State. The decision of the House to invite the president is unprecedented in the history of legislative summons in Nigeria.

But in a swift reaction, a few hours after the House of Representatives resolved to summon President Buhari over the killings in Benue State, the presidency said it would react appropriately when the president is officially summoned. The special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, said this yesterday in an interview with Channels Television.

The lawmakers also resolved to suspend plenary and shut down the House for three consecutive days to protest the killing of Nigerians, just as they asked the president to declare all killer herdsmen as terrorists. Not satisfied, the House also passed a vote of no confidence in all the Service Chiefs and all security advisers to the president, even as it urged President Buhari to sack and replace them with competent hands that can tackle the insecurity the country faces.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion on the incessant killings in Benue State, particularly Tuesday’s killing of worshippers and two priests at a Catholic church in Ukpor-Mbalom community in Gwer East local government area of the state. The House resolved that in the light of Section 14 of the 1999 Constitution, which places the security and lives of the Nigerian people as the priorities of government, the president has failed.

Sponsor of the motion, Hon Mark Gbillah, in his debate related the attack on Naka residents on Thursday, April 19, 2018 by rampaging Nigerian Army personnel who torched hundreds of houses, resulting in the death of two persons and loss of property. Gbillah expressed worry over allegations that Army personnel deployed from the 72 Army battalion in Makurdi to quell the incessant murder in Gwer-east, Gwer-west and several other local government areas by gunmen suspected to the herdsmen, took the law into their hands in a blatant display of brigandage and criminality and attacked Naka town in retaliation for the alleged murder of one of their colleagues.

He lamented that the attacks assumed a new dimension on Monday when two Catholic Priest, Fr Joseph Gor and Fr Felix Tyolaha, the church catechist and 16 other worshippers were murdered in cold blood while attending early morning mass at Mbalom, Gwer-East and several others who attended a funeral near the church. The lawmaker who noted that the Benue State government has repeatedly alerted security agencies about the alleged location of the attackers near Adaka in Makurdi and Gbaji Gwer-west local government areas from where recent attacks were launched against neighboring communities, lamented that security agencies curiously do not employ a proactive strategy to preemptively attack the locations or carry out continuous surveillance of identified flash points.

Contributing to the motion, Hon Tarkighir Dickson, while alleging that the Nigerian Army is in league with the attackers given that it acknowledged that it lost 27 men to the killers and did nothing but found it necessary to burn down Naka over the alleged killing of one of their men, insisted that the people of Benue State have lost faith in the country.

Similarly, Hon Edward Pwajok who recalled past events warned that the repeated attacks point to the fact that Nigeria is heading in the direction of a failed state.

Also, Hon Karimi Sunday, regretted that Nigerians go through the ordeal even in the face of economic challenges in the country.

“There is need for us as a house and representatives of the people to take the bull by the horn; it is time for us to revoke Section 143 of the Constitution, because this is not what Nigerians voted for”, he said.

On their parts, Nur Sherriff, Johnbull Shekaru, Taiwo Agboola and Chukwuka Onyema, maintained that the Buhari-led government has failed in its duty of protecting the citizens.

In adopting the motion, the House also resolved to shut down plenary for three days to register their displeasure over the killings.

42 killed In Fresh Onslaught On Benue Communities

Again, gunmen suspected to be herdsmen yesterday morning invaded Tse Ali- Agudu Mbanyiar and Tse-Mbakpaase in and Saghev in Guma local government areas of Benue State, killing over 34 persons and injuring several others, with thousands displaced.

The fresh attacks are coming barely 24 hours after bandits killed two Reverend Fathers and 17 worshippers in an attack on a Catholic Church in Gwer East local government area of the state.

Another group of herdsmen numbering over 20 in military uniform had last Friday invaded and sacked villages in Tomanyiin-Mbapaase in Saghev council ward, leaving 16 persons dead.

Yesterday, the heavily armed men reportedly numbering over 50 in early hours of the morning stormed the affected communities at about 7:00am and set the entire village ablaze.

It was further learnt that scores of people, among them women and children, had no choice but to flee the village with luggage on their heads.

A source from the area who spoke with our correspondent on phone said the killer herdsmen burnt down all the houses with food items, even as over 21 corpses have been recovered in Tse-Ali Agudu Mbanyiar and 13 in Tomanyiin-Mbakpaase in Saghev.

The source who did not want his name in print said that no single house was standing in the villages after the hoodlums had gone.

“In Mbakpaase, which is my village, some of the dead bodies have been recovered and buried this afternoon by some villagers who have since fled for safety”, he stated.

Another resident of the area said the attack took place close to where Mobile Policemen were stationed, but they could not go after the marauders.

He also said some of the victims who sustained various degrees of injuries, including a pregnant woman, have been taken to Wantor Bem Clinic at Daudu where some bodies of the deceased were also deposited.

The chairman of Guma local government council, Mr. Anthony Shawon, who confirmed the incident in a telephone chat, said the council has so far recovered 21 death bodies.

He said, “I came to Makurdi just to arrange for doctors that would go with me to the place we kept the injured victims to ascertain the state of their health.

“As l speak with you, I am also on my way to Daudu with a team of doctors who will treat the victims and administer medications to the displaced persons. It is when I am done with this, that l can properly brief you, the press”, Shawon explained.

When contacted for confirmation, the Benue state commissioner of police, Fatai Owoseni, said he was yet get details.

Also in Gwer West on Tuesday at 4:00pm, the herdsmen were said to have also attacked a group of locals who had gone to their village in Abiam, in Sengev council ward, which was earlier sacked by the herdsmen.

The herdsmen who first abducted their victims before executing them yesterday morning killed eight persons in the attack.

A resident of Gwer West, Francis Ugbede, told our correspondent that the victims who have been taking refuge in Naka had gone home to find out whether they could return home when the herdsmen attacked them.

He said, “The victims went home to find out whether their village was safe for them to return but they were attacked and abducted by the herdsmen. This morning (on Wednesday) they collected a phone belonging to one of the victims and called his family members and while he was still speaking they executed him.

“The herdsmen, after killing their victims, collected their phones and called their family members to go and collect the bodies of the deceased. But nobody can go there because the herdsmen are still occupying the place”.

The chairman of the local government council, Francis Ayaga, told our correspondent on phone that the marauders ambushed displaced people in his area and killed them.

He said he could not ascertain the number of those killed yet, adding that he is still gathering information on those killed.

“As l speak with you, 10 out of 15 council wards of the LGA have been taken over by herdsmen. The attackers are coming from Doma local government area of Nasarawa State through Rukubi and Ijuwo. They cross from there to Apochi and attack my people”, he said.

Miyetti Allah Vows To Go After Killer Herdsmen

Meanwhile, the national body of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has vowed to fish out criminal herdsmen in Edo State.

It said there was no need for herdsmen to destroy farmlands in Edo because of abundant grass in the state, adding that they have requested to allow some of their members to be part of the state government committee.

National president (ARDON ZURU) of MACBAN, Alhaji Mohamed Kirowa, spoke in Benin City at a meeting with farmers in the state convened by the state commissioner for Police, Babatunde Kokumo.

Kirowa whose speech was presented by Secretary General of the association, Alhaji Baba Usman, said crisis between farmers and herders in some states would have been averted if the state governors had adopted the body’s initiative.

Kirowa stated that the peace experienced in Ekiti, Katsina and Sokoto was because the governors followed their initiative.

He assured farmers in the state that real herdsmen would not destroy their crops again.

Kirowa told the farmers that any herdsmen sighted moving freely with dangerous weapons are cattle rustlers and criminals.

He said, “We are peace loving association that is what why we have prominent citizens as members of this association. This association has been in existence for more than 30 years. We don’t condone violence in whatever way. We are not a party to whatever form of atrocities.

“We see the violence as being perpetrated by criminals. What a lot of people don’t know is that our members, the pastoralists are at the receiving end of most of this crisis. Our members have lost over 2 million cows to cattle rustling. Our members also suffer from hands of the kidnappers.

“The greatest offence of the herders is the destruction of farmlands. We always spoke against night grazing. We don’t like it. Politicians have made the crisis a political ground. They take advantage of the crisis for their political end. We must fish out criminals in our midst.

“We suffer from them, we suffer from the kidnappers. They kill herdsmen, collect their cows and continue to move. The Media houses are not being fair us that is way their report is one sided. We have been in Edo for the past three days. We came because of what is happening across the state. We have talked with our members”.

Spokesman for the Edo farmers, Osadolor Odunamen, said they would watch out to see if herdsmen in the state would obey the directive of their national body.

Osadolor stated that it is only when the herdsmen stay away from their farms that they would believe them and ensure peaceful co-existence.