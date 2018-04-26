Melaye’s Recall Process To Begin Saturday

More trouble appears to be in the offing for the embattled member representing Kogi West at the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye, as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday in Lokoja, announced that it will conduct the signature verification exercise for his recall in seven local councils on Saturday.

Addressing media in Lokoja, during the “Stakeholders Meeting on the Process of the Recall (Verification) of the Senator Representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Kogi State”, the INEC National Commissioner Supervising Kogi, Kwara and Nassarawa states, Mohammed Haruna, assured that the electoral body has no interest in the process, other than to ensure that the process is followed through as spelt out by the law.

“INEC has absolutely no interest in who wins or loses”, he explained. He urged all concerned to adhere strictly with the laid down process as spelt out by the laws guiding the process. Highlighting the process so far undertaken, the Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. James Apam, explained that more than 50 percent of the constituents of the senatorial district, “plus at least one person”, must affirm that their signature or thumbprint must be verified by INEC national n the 560 polling units in the Kogi West Senatorial district.

According to him, the process will be undertaken across the 560 wards of Kogi West, between 8am and 2pm on Saturday.

He said that the Card Reader Machine will be employed for the exercise, adding that those who did not append the recall petition in the first instance, cannot partake, while polling units where malfunction is experienced, will be cancelled and/or redone, if the number involved will substantially affect the outcome

“All I want to tell you is that we are ready to commence on April 28, from 8am-2pm, in the seven LGAs of the senatorial district. What we are doing is in compliance with what the law says”, he explained.

He added that applications from local observers will be entertained in Lokoja, the state capital, till Friday, April 27, 2018.

Outcome of the signature verification exercise is expected to be made public on the following day (Sunday, April 29, 2018).