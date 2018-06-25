APC Planning To Victimise, Sack Public Servants, PDP Alleges

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) plans to clampdown, victimize and sack workers as well as appointees in ministries, departments and agencies ahead of the 2019 Presidential election.

PDP said it is terrifying when APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the party’s National Convention, revealed the party’s plan to undertake a blanket victimization of federal civil servants and appointees perceived to favour or harbour opinions different from those of the APC.

A statement by the national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said “Our investigation reveals that part of the plot, which is feared might even commence soon, is to frame up such public servants as fifth columnists as openly suggested by Asiwaju Tinubu and hang spurious allegations on them for political reasons.

“The PDP totally condemn this vicious scheme to victimize our federal workers or cause any one of them to suffer any hurt because of APC’s re-election quest. We insist that this desperation for power by the APC should not in any way, or under any guise whatsoever lead to the victimization of workers at any level across our country.

“Under our laws as a nation, Nigerian workers, like other citizens, have the right to opinion and choice of who to vote for at elections and nobody has the powers to molest or threaten them in the exercise of such rights.

“It is on record that throughout the years of the PDP in government at the centre, no worker or public servant, at any level, was intimidated or coerced in any form for his or her political opinion or preferences.

“We know that the Buhari Presidency and the APC is jittery ahead of the elections but such burden should not be placed on the shoulders of our workers and we urge the workers to note those to hold responsible should any harm befall any of them.

“Finally, the PDP urges all Nigerians workers to be at alert, especially as the APC will use its agents to attempt to divide their ranks in furtherance of the plot.

“Nigerians must therefore ensure that all citizens are protected by working together on the platform of the repositioned PDP to rescue the nation from the wicked clutches of the anti-people APC, come 2019,” PDP said.