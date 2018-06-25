Exoskeletons Helps Regain Mobility

Four years ago, Pablo Albisua Albizu’s life changed for ever.Just after heart surgery, this former decorator suffered a stroke that left one side of his body paralysed.

Along with hundreds of rehabilitation sessions, he also volunteered to test a new exoskeleton specially designed as an additional rehabilitation tool for stroke patients.

Developed by biomedical engineers, the exoskeleton is made out of aeronautical aluminium. It weights 12 kilos and it has been designed to assist in the rehabilitation of patients like Pablo, who have suffered strokes.

And it worked, Pablo says.

“Before, when I went shopping in a car, we went around and around to find parking places as close as possible to the shops. And if I was not able to find one, I often just drove back home. I could not find the stregth to walk even short distances. Now that has completely changed. I can even go to big shopping malls and I dare to walk around for a long time. That was simply not possible before. I was too tired.”

It helps correct the patient’s body movements that aren’t working. And second, it gives patients more customised treatments. In a classical rehabilitation, you can´’t always guarantee that movements are repeated in the most accurate, efficient way. Physiotherapists and patients do what they can. And patients often get tired or suffer injuries because they are forced into unnatural positions. But with an exoskeleton you can always guarantee accuracy while repeating movements and you can also get more accurate data.”