Experts Task Security Operatives On Fresh Killings

Security experts in Lagos on Monday condemned the killings in Plateau State, while urging security operatives to be proactive in preventing reprisals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that scores were feared dead at the weekend in several villages in Barkin Ladi, Mangu and Riyom Local Government Areas of Plateau State in an attack by unknown assailants.

Over 200 others sustained gunshot injuries.

NAN reports that the incident started at about 1:00 p.m. on Saturday when the gunmen came shooting sporadically, killing people and setting property ablaze.

Mr Festus Ozehkome, a security consultant said the security operatives should not go to sleep but effectively discharge their duties.

“They should not go to sleep at all. This is when the people need them most and they must not fail to discharge their duty effectively,” he said.

Mr Olawale Adedeji, Head, Operations at Ford Guards, said the security operatives should have learnt enough from Boko Haram cases and be proactive.

“Since no one can tell when or where these attacks will take place, security operatives should always envisage them and be on alert so that they are not caught unawares.

“The plateau attacks showed that they were caught unawares as there were reports that the hoodlums operated in more than two villages before security operatives were alerted.

“Security operatives can also utilise community policing as a way to get the villagers involved and also get intelligence information on how best to secure the people.

Mr Jide Oletu, a security expert, however, advised that security operatives should not be sentimental while investigating the killings as it may jeopardise their mission.

“There are reports that the killings are intended to wipe out a particular group of people, but security operatives are not to listen to this.

“We are all one and everyone in this country deserves to be protected from danger,” he said.

Mrs Aishat Jimoh, a security consultant, added that the business of security is the responsibility of every member of the society.

According to her, it is only when the people embrace and believe in security operatives that a profitable relationship aimed at preventing crime can be established. (NAN)