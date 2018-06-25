 Former AG chastises Ayade over Spate of insecurity In C/River

River State, Barr. Eyo Ekpo has accused the state Gov. Professor BenAyade of not doing enough to stem the tide of criminality andinsecurity which has caused businesses activities not to thrive in thestate in recent times.

Ekpo made the accusation while reacting to last week comments against

Gov. Ben Ayade by the Bishop/ General Overseer of God’s Heritage

Centre, Calabar, Bishop Josef Bassey that the Governor’s leadership

style had immensely paved way for insecurity to thrive in he state

causing economic activities to be in low ebb in the state.

Speaking with journalists on the issue in Calabar yesterday, the

Former Attorney General regretted the growing spate of insecurity and

incessant communal clashes which according to him has claimed several

lives, property and displaced thousands of families and plunged many

into economic hardship adding that the level of insecurity in the

state was nothing but a major cause for concern.

Ekpo said, ”The incidents of kidnapping, robbery, cultism and the

growing spate of communal crisis leave a lot to be desired.

“For instance, people have died as a result of the crisis and the

Governor is quiet. Has he visited any of the affected communities? Has

he sanctioned any of his officials, who are known to be involved in

these terrible events?”.

“We cannot allow this type or system of Governance to continue in this

State. We have, rather than build on the achievements of previous

administrations, gone back 30 years. People rather than long to visit

Cross River prefer to go to other States,”.

Ekpo who is also aspiring to contest for the office of the state

governor under he platform of the PDP against the wish of Gov. ben

Ayade who is seeking for a second term ticket stressed that

crossriverians have a duty to speak up against the leadership style of

the Governor ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“Cross River State deserve better than what it has gotten. We need to

rise above the level we have sunk to. Rise above the level where

people are deliberately impoverished for one cock to crow.

In his words the former Cross River State AG said, “Democracy means

people must be involved in governance, not ruled over. And, the way to

recover and restore good governance to Cross River State is to go to

obtain our PVCs and go to the ballot box in large numbers in 2019 to

end our steady drop to the bottom.

The legal luminary called on residents of the state who were yet to

obtain their permanent voters cards to ensure that they obtain the

voters cars so to vote out any government that is running the state by

mediocrity in 2019 elections.

“I urged all Cross River people to vote out mediocrity. We need to

vote for truth, sustainable development, equity, justice, security,

better education and healthcare, peace and restoration of a vibrant

economy at the ballot and make our State better.

He congratulated the General Overseer of God’s Heritage Centre,

Calabar, Bishop Josef Bassey for truthfully speaking up about the

leadership of Gov. Ben Ayade, of the State and lauded the clergy for

refusing to shy away from the truth about the prevailing deterioration

in Cross River when others choose to remain silent due to the fear of

intimidation.

The former AG said, “it is high time people began to call a spade a

spade. This State is no longer what it used to be. It is not safe,

businesses have left and more are leaving. This is not the Cross River

State successive governments fought to build. This is not how Cross

Riverians deserve to live”.

“I really commend Bishop Joseph Bassey and the Christian Leaders Forum

for daring to be bold and tell Ayade the truth about the situation in

Cross River State. Another four years of this is beyond imagination.

Already, the economy of the state is in complete retrogression and the

State Government should not hide behind the national economic

downturn,” he stated.

Ekpo called on other religious leaders to emulate the example of the

cleric who saw the need to speak the truth for the benefit of the

people of Cross River state .