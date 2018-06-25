NEWS
Former AG chastises Ayade over Spate of insecurity In C/River
Former Attorney General (AG) and Commissioner for Justice in Cross
River State, Barr. Eyo Ekpo has accused the state Gov. Professor Ben
Ayade of not doing enough to stem the tide of criminality and
insecurity which has caused businesses activities not to thrive in the
state in recent times.
Ekpo made the accusation while reacting to last week comments against
Gov. Ben Ayade by the Bishop/ General Overseer of God’s Heritage
Centre, Calabar, Bishop Josef Bassey that the Governor’s leadership
style had immensely paved way for insecurity to thrive in he state
causing economic activities to be in low ebb in the state.
Speaking with journalists on the issue in Calabar yesterday, the
Former Attorney General regretted the growing spate of insecurity and
incessant communal clashes which according to him has claimed several
lives, property and displaced thousands of families and plunged many
into economic hardship adding that the level of insecurity in the
state was nothing but a major cause for concern.
Ekpo said, ”The incidents of kidnapping, robbery, cultism and the
growing spate of communal crisis leave a lot to be desired.
“For instance, people have died as a result of the crisis and the
Governor is quiet. Has he visited any of the affected communities? Has
he sanctioned any of his officials, who are known to be involved in
these terrible events?”.
“We cannot allow this type or system of Governance to continue in this
State. We have, rather than build on the achievements of previous
administrations, gone back 30 years. People rather than long to visit
Cross River prefer to go to other States,”.
Ekpo who is also aspiring to contest for the office of the state
governor under he platform of the PDP against the wish of Gov. ben
Ayade who is seeking for a second term ticket stressed that
crossriverians have a duty to speak up against the leadership style of
the Governor ahead of the 2019 general elections.
“Cross River State deserve better than what it has gotten. We need to
rise above the level we have sunk to. Rise above the level where
people are deliberately impoverished for one cock to crow.
In his words the former Cross River State AG said, “Democracy means
people must be involved in governance, not ruled over. And, the way to
recover and restore good governance to Cross River State is to go to
obtain our PVCs and go to the ballot box in large numbers in 2019 to
end our steady drop to the bottom.
The legal luminary called on residents of the state who were yet to
obtain their permanent voters cards to ensure that they obtain the
voters cars so to vote out any government that is running the state by
mediocrity in 2019 elections.
“I urged all Cross River people to vote out mediocrity. We need to
vote for truth, sustainable development, equity, justice, security,
better education and healthcare, peace and restoration of a vibrant
economy at the ballot and make our State better.
He congratulated the General Overseer of God’s Heritage Centre,
Calabar, Bishop Josef Bassey for truthfully speaking up about the
leadership of Gov. Ben Ayade, of the State and lauded the clergy for
refusing to shy away from the truth about the prevailing deterioration
in Cross River when others choose to remain silent due to the fear of
intimidation.
The former AG said, “it is high time people began to call a spade a
spade. This State is no longer what it used to be. It is not safe,
businesses have left and more are leaving. This is not the Cross River
State successive governments fought to build. This is not how Cross
Riverians deserve to live”.
“I really commend Bishop Joseph Bassey and the Christian Leaders Forum
for daring to be bold and tell Ayade the truth about the situation in
Cross River State. Another four years of this is beyond imagination.
Already, the economy of the state is in complete retrogression and the
State Government should not hide behind the national economic
downturn,” he stated.
Ekpo called on other religious leaders to emulate the example of the
cleric who saw the need to speak the truth for the benefit of the
people of Cross River state .
