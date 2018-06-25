Human Rights Violation: CLO write PMB, NHRC, Amnesty International over Bayelsa Varsity unrest killing

The leadership of the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has written to President Muhammad Buhari and the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) over last month unrest at the State owned University, Niger Delta University (NDU) and alleged police killings of over 10 persons, calling on the Federal Government to set up an independent probe panel to investigate the killings and violation of Human Rights.

The CLO, in the letter dated 14th June and addressed to President Muhammad Buhari with copies sent to the Inspector General of Police, Abbas Ibrahim , the Bayelsa Government, the Amnesty international and the Department of State Security, states that an independent report compiles by its officials showed that innocent persons were shot dead in Ammassoma community and hang rights were abused.

The CLO report on the incident, released yesterday to newsmen in Yenagoa and signed by the Chairman, Chief Nengi James-Eriworio and the fact finding team leader, B. David West, stated that though they appreciate the State Government ,the leaders of Ammassoma Community and other stakeholders for initiating the ongoing peace process, “there is the need to genuinely heal the laceration left behind in the community”

“the CLO called on the Federal Government to set up an independent investigative committee to look into the immediate and remote killings and invasion of the Ammassoma community by security agencies and commence prosecution of culprits according to law. We also call on the National Human Rights Commission to carry out an investigation on the abuse of the rights of innocent victims in the community. “

“the CLO demand for an independent autopsy report of all the deceased persons to ascertain the real cause of death”

The CLO, in the two page letter also cautioned the indigenes of the Ammassoma community over their role in the destruction of the Ammassoma Police station, ” we observed that the Ammassoma Police station was destroyed during the crisis. And we call on the leadership of the community to caution their subjects against the destruction of government properties. And also urged the community to assist in renovating the damaged police station. “

On the alleged causes of the unrest, the CLO called on the Bayelsa Government to look into the grieviances of the alleged sacked staff of the Niger Delta University with a view of retiring those due for retirement by gas bing them proper information of their retirement in line with the pre-retirement policy in the civil service. “

“we noted very sadly, that most of the deceased persons are bread winners in their respective families and promising young men and therefore, urge the government of Bayelsa to award Scholarship to the children and other relatives of the deceased persons and pay compensation to their respective families. “

“We observed that the Land presently occupied by the Niger Delta University (NDU) was acquired by the government of Bayelsa during the administration of Chief DSP Alameiseigha. “

“That in cause of the said acquisition, no compensation was paid to any familybwhose land was compulsoryly acquired by the then government, the government only agrees with the host community to employ indigenes of Ammassoma/Ogobiri community whose land was compulsory acquired, inclusive of admission quota. We therefore urge the present administration to continue to maintain the said agreed with the host community whtlether entered orally or otherwise. “