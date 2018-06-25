It Is The Birth Of A New Dawn-Akintola

Leading aspirant for the All Progressives Congress, (APC) governorship ticket in Oyo State, Chief Michael Adeniyi Akintola, (SAN) has described the emergence of former Edo state governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the new chairman of the APC as birth of a new dawn for the ruling party.

The former Labour leader was affirmed as chairman through a voice votes by delegates at the national convention conducted at the weekend in Abuja.

Chief Akintola in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen said he was convinced that Comrade Oshiomhole was coming to take charge at the party national secretariat at this auspicious time when the party was in dire need of a tested team player imbued with the administrative skills to galvanise the party faithful ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

He said: ” Your Excellency, I am very happy to congratulate you on your election as the Natiinal Chairman of our great party, the All Progressive Congress (APC).

You could not have come at a better time than now that the party needs your wealth of experience.

“Your adoption without any opposition eloquently attests to your immense leadership qualities, experience and character, all of which will combine to foster unity and give our great party the much needed direction to unassailable victory in the coming elections in 2019.

“It is truly the birth of a new dawn for the party and our dear country Nigeria.”

The APC chieftain further disclosed that Comrade Oshiomhole would walk his talk to bring all the power blocks on board and inspire consensus building, ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

“You have promised to run an all inclusive administration and stimulate confidence building.

“I am confident that you have what it takes to bring all groups to the negotiating table and at the end of the day ensure a win -win arrangement for all.

This is an election year and all hands must be on deck to ensure that we work together as as a united political family, determined to guarantee victory for our party. I have no iota of doubt in my mind that under your watch, the APC shall be the envy of all political parties in Nigeria, the sub region and Africa.