Nigerian PR Expert, Zakariyau Makes Forbes Under 30 List

Founder of LSF/PR, Bidemi Zakariyau has been listed on the prestigious Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list in the business category. The 2018 Forbes Africa Under 30 list is the most definitive list of Africa’s most promising young change-makers.

This year’s edition which held early June is Forbes Magazine’s fourth edition of the list and for the first time is inspired by the growing number of young men and women entrepreneurs, who are game changers in their industry.

Zakariyau has previously been recognised for her work in leading one of the fastest growing PR agencies in Nigeria. In 2017 she was awarded the prestigious LaPRIGA (Lagos PR Industry Gala and Awards) Rising PR Practitioner by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

According to the organisers, her selection was based on her boldness and courage to lead a specialised public relations consultancy at a young age, which is not only thriving but inspiring more young female practitioners to join the practice.

In a related development Zakariyau’s agency was also recently awarded a SABRE certificate of excellence for their “Philips through Your Life Campaign” for Philips. The campaign created and executed by the agency was used across Africa by Philips last year.

The SABRE Awards, with a 25-year heritage recognizes campaigns that demonstrate the highest levels of strategic planning, creativity and business results. The awards also cover the entire global public relations business and has been rated as the world’s biggest and most prestigious awards programme in the PR world.

In a statement issued recently by Zakariyau, she said “We are very pleased to be recognised for our work, this goes to show the quality of work we deliver is of global standards considering the fact that I started this company with a legal background and no previous experience in PR.

“In our five years of operation, we have achieved a lot in terms of diversifying our client portfolio to many sectors, it is very encouraging for my team and myself, we will continue to work hard to ensure that we serve our clients by delivering results that moves their businesses forward”.

Zakariyau’s agency boasts of local and international brands in different sectors including corporate, consumer, Oil and Gas services, financial Services and technology.