Oshiomhole Will Breath Fresh Air Into APC -AMACHREE

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Hon. Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, has expressed the hope that the emergence of former Edo State Governor, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the APC, will engender fresh innovation in management of the affairs of the party going into the 2019 elections and even beyond.

Flag-Amachree, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt and signed by the Publicity Secretary, Chris Finebone, congratulated Oshiomhole as well as the reelected Deputy National Secretary, Chief Victor Giadom and the South-South Zonal Secretary of the party, David Okumgba on their successful election during the June 23, 2018 National Convention of the party.

The APC state chairman attributed the success of Giadom and Okumgba at the National Convention to the leadership style and influence of the Minister of Transportation and Director General, Buhari Campaign Organisation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

He said, “For sure, the popular emergence of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole will bring about fresh air and new innovations that will prepare our party to win the 2019 elections. His skills in managing individuals of diverse backgrounds, interests and aspirations will come handy in unifying our party for the task ahead of the 2019 elections and thereafter.

“I believe that the successful election of Chief Giadom as Deputy National Secretary and David Okumbga as Zonal Secretary (South-South) came about because of the political networking skills and national outlook of our leader, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi. Before our eyes we witnessed the central role he played with other leaders to ensure that the national convention was successful.

“I would like to use this opportunity to appeal to all APC members in Rivers State to come together to promote a peaceful common ground and the lofty and progressive ideals of our great party with the common purpose of chasing Wike out of the Brick House come 2019. This must remain the central focus of every APC member going forward.

“I will continue to extend an olive branch to all our party members irrespective of their leanings or tendencies so that we can collectively agree and work together for the benefit of our party and our people. Rivers people deserve better; Wike’s mediocre government must come to an end come 2019.”

Meanwhile, former spokesman of the defunct new Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has described the recent national convention of the APC as as the formal death knell for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the envisaged implosion of the party was not actualised.

Eze, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday commended the Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and other nPDP leaders for not only attending the historical convention but keeping faith with the principles that made us to join this progressives train positioned to take Nigeria to the promise land.

The defunct nPDP spokesman, who is now a chieftain of the APC, further described the peaceful conduct of the convention and the calibre of leaders elected to pilot the affairs of the party as the beginning of the actualisation of the vision of the founding fathers of Nigeria.