Rapid Development Of Lagos As ‘Smart City’ ‘ll Be Sustained – LASG

Lagos State Government has assured the residents that the preparation for 2019 general elections will not affect the current efforts being made by the government to develop the state into a mega, smart city.

The state’s Commissioner for Home Affairs, Dr. Abdullateef AbdulHakeem who disclosed to journalists at the weekend told Lagosians to watch out for more people-oriented projects springing up across all the 20 Local Government and 37 Local Council Development Areas in the state under the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration.

He specifically remarked that the Governor is a special blessing from God to the people of the state, enthusing that despite the current economic challenges in the country, Lagos would “continue to witness more development projects because the state is in capable and competent hands.”

Abdulhakeem described the ongoing Oshodi Transport Interchange as a reflection of the current administration’s resolve to bring about the turnaround development in the state’s transportation sector in line with what obtains in other developed nations, adding that the Governor has purposefully addressed all the challenges that his administration inherited when he assumed office three years ago.

According to him, other challenges such as traffic congestion, kidnapping, cultism and other crimes that were hitherto prevalent in the state had been pragmatically tackled.

He said that workers are paid at 23rd of every month while retirees get their dues promptly.

Abdulhakeem said the determination of the current administration to run an all-inclusive government where all residents, regardless of their tribe, religion, age and sex, would be positively impacted remains sacrosanct.

He added that under Governor Ambode, Lagosians don’t have to know somebody in government before they feel the impact of the state administration.

“Although Lagos State is not a stranger to progressive leadership, especially since the defining era of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Ambode has raised the tempo of people-oriented governance with ongoing massive infrastructural projects dotting the entire landscape of the state.

“As a cleric, I can proudly say God loves Lagos State dearly and His unwavering love for the state has manifested in the leadership of Governor Ambode whose methodical approach to governance has brought about rapid development strides that are visible throughout the state.”