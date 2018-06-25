Secondus Congratulates Oshiomhole, Urge Deepening Of Democracy

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has urged the newly elected national chairman of the Ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiohmole, to ensure that democracy gains a lot under his watch as helmsman of the ruling party.

The PDP boss further assured his APC counterpart of robust constructive criticism.

Secondus who stated this while congratulating, the former Edo State governor, said he is hopeful that his coming will help to deepen democracy in the country.

The congratulatory statement, signed by Secondus’ media Adviser, Ike Abonyi, said, “on behalf of my party, the main opposition PDP I wish to congratulate you and pray that democracy would gain a lot in your climbing to the exalted office of your party.

“May I assure you of the PDP’s readiness to provide robust and constructive criticism and hope that the environment would be made conducive for all democratic instuitions to strive.”