Turkish Ref, Cakir, To Officiate Nigeria Vs Argentina Match

World football governing body FIFA on Sunday named Turkish referee Cuneyt Cakir as centre referee to officiate the prestige Group D Russia 2018 World Cup match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Argentina at Saint Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old Cakir appointment was confirmed on the official Twitter handle of FIFA on Sunday following the announcement of referee designations for upcoming matches.

As Cakir will be assisted by his compatriots Bahattin Duran (Assistant Referee one) and Tarik Ongun (Assistant Referee Two).

The dual of Netherlands’ Bjorn Kuipers and Sander Van Roekel will serve as fourth official and Reserve Assistant respectively.

The clash between the Super Eagles and The Albiceleste will be the second game Cakir will take charge as match day referee at this year’s FIFA World Cup after officiating the tie between Morocco and Iran.

Also he was one of the centre referees at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil where he officiated Brazil vs Mexico (group game), Algeria vs Russia (group game) and Netherlands vs Argentina (semi-final).