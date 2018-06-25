Yam Export: Group To Establish Quality Assurance, Control Lab To Facilitate Export

The Chairman, Technical Committee on Yam Export Programme, a private initiative, Prof. Simon Irtwang, on Monday said the Committee would establish Quality Assurance and Quality Control Laboratory for yam at the University of Agriculture, Makurdi.

Irtwang said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

The chairman said the laboratory would help to standardise quality of raw and processed yams for export and local consumption.

“University of Agriculture, Makurdi, was chosen because of its proximity to the Belt, where bulk of the yams are produced.

“The Laboratory will help to standardise as well as look at the quality of processed yam flours.

“In as much as we are looking at export, we are also concerned with quality of yam flour consumed locally.

“It will determine the quality of yam flours as some of the processed yams in circulation now have colour differences,’’ he said.

Irtwang said the idea was to see how to standardise the flour and to ensure that materials that are substandard were not be used in processing them.

He said that some yam flour had been discovered to have small iron particles as a result of what had been used in processing them.

The chairman also said that the committee would resuscitate the abandoned Agro Industrial Facility at Zaki Ibiam, Benue State.

He said that the committee would use the facility as separation and organisational center after its resuscitation.

NAN reports that the committee had been working to find solutions to the challenges encountered in processing yams for exports.