2019: Consider A Career In Politics, S’South Urges Okiro

A political pressure group under the aegis of Amalgamated South South Forum has tasked former Chairman of Police Service Commission (PSC), Mr Mike Okiro to bring his wealth of knowledge and experience to bear in the political sphere of the country especially as 2019 beckons.

Okiro, who was also a onetime Inspector General of Police, was further charged to throw his weight into the political ring now that he is no longer encumbered by the duties of civil service, even as they said he has a lot more to offer especially with the growing insecurity in the country.

In a release signed on behalf of the forum, its spokesman, Hon. Frank Oriyebo said the former IGP’s sterling qualities as an unblemished public service in the PSC and when he held sway as the police boss were enough credentials to qualify him to seek for elective office where he will be better armed to continue to contribute to the development of the nation at this critical time.

Oriyebo said: ” Mr Okiro is a fine gentleman with implacable character that is hard to find these days in persons who have held high and sensitive positions in our country, so much so that his records speak for him.

“It is on this premise that we, having found him worthy in conduct and character, plead with him not to go into retirement but to consider a career in politics.

“This will afford him the conducive atmosphere to continue to contribute to the development of Nigeria especially a the nation moves into the 2019 general elections.

“These are serious times and serious people with track records of verifiable success must be encouraged to contribute their quotas to the development of the nation. Mr Mike Okiro fits this bill” he stressed.