Anyaso Partner US Educationist To Promote Access To Education In Nigeria

In a bid to improve access to quality education with better learning and teaching condition for both teachers and students in Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State, Dr. Chima Anyaso, has partnered with a renowned United States based educationist and elementary school expert, Zachary Bijesse to provide elementary schools in Bende with necessary technical supports.

Speaking during a tour of selected schools in Bende, Anyaso, a Federal House of Representative from Igbere in Bende, said “I believe that education, as the bedrock of development, should be taken seriously here in Bende and all over Abia State. So, we have started working out a skill transfer and technical support arrangement with Zachary Bijesse and his organization which is why we are conducting this tour today.

“The goal is to improve access to quality elementary education all over Bende. Zachary is a graduate of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is a highly respected staff of the Success Academy Charter Schools. In view of his numerous awards and recognitions in children developmentaround the world, we hope to replicate his numerous successes here in Bende.”

On his part, Bijesse explained that he accepted the invitation extended to him by Dr. Chima Anyaso because he felt the need to be involved in developing a pragmatic training for the local primary schools around Bende Local Government as a pilot program into Abia state as he is confident that the success to be achieved would leave lasting impact

Bijesse is a professional elementary school development expert trained by the Success Academy Charter Schools in the United States, the largest charter school in New York City.

“His interventionist efforts in the public schools in New York State has been acclaimed as one of the most impactful initiatives into public schools, and the success will be transferred to schools in Bende,” Chima Anyaso assured.